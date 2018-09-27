BRETT KAVANAUGH

Lindsey Graham: Democrats' treatment of Brett Kavanaugh 'most despicable thing'

EMBED </>More Videos

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

WASHINGTON --
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

Graham said Thursday that Democrats sat on allegations against Kavanaugh and then sprung them on the nominee at the last minute in a desperate attempt to prevent his confirmation.

The South Carolina senator said Democrats want to "destroy" Kavanaugh's life and hold the seat open in the hope of winning the White House in 2020.

Graham said a vote against Kavanaugh would "legitimize the most despicable thing I have ever seen in politics." He also called the Democrats' tactics "the most unethical sham."

Graham supported Republicans' ultimately successful efforts to block action on President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughu.s. & worldsupreme courtu.s. supreme courtwashington d.c.christine blasey fordsenate
BRETT KAVANAUGH
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testimony
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testimony
More Politics
Top Stories
Abducted girl might be in imminent danger, could be headed to NYC
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found in NC
Shots fired after suspect flees Manhattan traffic stop
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testimony
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
Staten Island man claims $245.6 million Powerball jackpot
School official on dress code change: "Girls ruin everything'
Subway conductor punched in the face in the Bronx
Show More
10-year-old boy calls 911 for help with math homework
Amazon 4-star store opens in Manhattan
Legionella bacteria found in all but 3 schools in NJ town
Subway station reopens to protests over lack of ADA access
Wild video: Seal slaps kayaker with octopus
More News