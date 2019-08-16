u.s. & world

Greenland says it's 'not for sale' after President Trump talks of buying territory

WASHINGTON -- Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.

A Trump ally told The Associated Press on Thursday that the Republican president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it. And a Republican congressional aide said Trump brought up the notion of buying Greenland in conversations with lawmakers enough times to make them wonder, but they have not taken his comments seriously. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Anyway, Greenland said it's not on the market.

"We have a good cooperation with USA, and we see it as an expression of greater interest in investing in our country and the possibilities we offer," the island's government said on its website. "Of course, Greenland is not for sale."



Still, it wouldn't be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world's largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

In 1946, the U.S. proposed to pay Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Neither the White House nor Denmark commented Thursday. Trump is set to visit Denmark next month.

The story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpeurope
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Trump has talked about buying Greenland for US, source says
U.S. & WORLD
Funeral for El Paso shooting victim expecting thousands
Trump has talked about buying Greenland for US, source says
Has it gone too far? Spam jumps aboard pumpkin spice train
Sheriff: Dare led teen to get sucked into water park drain
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD search for person of interest after suspicious package scare
Police break up fight on Delta flight after 6-hour delay at JFK
Police: CT man may have purchased weapons for mass shooting
70-year-old NJ woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing
Construction to begin on 42nd Street Shuttle train
AccuWeather Forecast: Spotty storms possible
Mom stole kids' identities and opened credit cards, deputies say
Show More
Israel reverses stance, will allow Rep. Tlaib to visit West Bank
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Woodstock at 50: Celebrate with look back at history
Newark lead water crisis: Group fighting for more bottled water
Police investigate graffiti at shrine in Manorville
More TOP STORIES News