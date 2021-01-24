Growing number of Republican senators oppose Trump's impeachment trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9934899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark nearly convinced then-President Donald Trump to remove then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and use the Department of Justice to undo Georgia's election results, The New York Times reported Friday.

Capitol rioters' words may haunt Donald Trump at impeachment trial

WASHINGTON -- A growing number of Republican senators say they oppose holding an impeachment trial, a sign of the dimming chances that former President Donald Trump will be convicted on the charge that he incited a siege of the U.S. Capitol.House Democrats, who will walk the impeachment charge of "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate on Monday evening, are hoping that strong Republican denunciations of Trump after the Jan. 6 riot will translate into a conviction and a separate vote to bar Trump from holding office again. But GOP passions appear to have cooled since the insurrection, and now that Trump's presidency is over, Republican senators who will serve as jurors in the trial are rallying to his legal defense, as they did during his first impeachment trial last year."I think the trial is stupid, I think it's counterproductive," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.. He said that "the first chance I get to vote to end this trial, I'll do it" because he believes it would be bad for the country and further inflame partisan divisions.Arguments in the Senate trial will begin the week of Feb. 8. Leaders in both parties agreed to the short delay to give Trump's team and House prosecutors time to prepare and the Senate the chance to confirm some of President Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees. Democrats say the extra days will allow for more evidence to come out about the rioting by Trump supporters who interrupted the congressional electoral count of Biden's election victory, while Republicans hope to craft a unified defense for Trump.An early vote to dismiss the trial probably would not succeed, given that Democrats now control the Senate. Still, the Republican opposition indicates that many GOP senators would eventually vote to acquit Trump. Democrats would need the support of 17 Republicans - a high bar - to convict him.When the House impeached Trump on Jan. 13, exactly one week after the siege, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said he didn't believe the Senate had the constitutional authority to convict Trump after he had left office. On Sunday, Cotton said "the more I talk to other Republican senators, the more they're beginning to line up" behind that argument."I think a lot of Americans are going to think it's strange that the Senate is spending its time trying to convict and remove from office a man who left office a week ago," Cotton said.Democrats reject that argument, pointing to a 1876 impeachment of a secretary of war who had already resigned and to opinions by many legal scholars. Democrats also say that a reckoning of the first invasion of the Capitol since the War of 1812, perpetrated by rioters egged on by a president who told them to "fight like hell" against election results that were being counted at the time, is necessary so the country can move forward and ensure such a siege never happens again.A few GOP senators have agreed with Democrats, though not close to the number that will be needed to convict Trump.Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he believes there is a "preponderance of opinion" that an impeachment trial is appropriate after someone leaves office."I believe that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense," Romney said. "If not, what is?"But Romney, the lone Republican to vote to convict Trump when the Senate acquitted the then-president in last year's trial, appears to be an outlier.Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said he believes a trial is a "moot point" after a president's term is over, "and I think it's one that they would have a very difficult time in trying to get done within the Senate."And Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, had tweeted on Saturday: "If it is a good idea to impeach and try former Presidents, what about former Democratic Presidents when Republicans get the majority in 2022? Think about it and let's do what is best for the country."On Friday, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close Trump ally who has been helping him build a legal team, urged the Senate to reject the idea of a post-presidency trial - potentially with a vote to dismiss the charge - and suggested Republicans will scrutinize whether Trump's words on Jan. 6 were legally "incitement."Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Democrats were sending a message that "hatred and vitriol of Donald Trump is so strong" that they will hold a trial that stops Biden's policy priorities from moving. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., suggested Democrats are choosing "vindictiveness" over national security as the new president tries to set up his administration.Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who said last week that Trump "provoked" his supporters before the riot, has not said how he will vote or argued any legal strategies. The Kentucky senator has told his GOP colleagues that it will be a vote of conscience.One of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's nine impeachment managers said Trump's encouragement of his loyalists before the riot was "an extraordinarily heinous presidential crime.""I think you will see that we will put together a case that is so compelling because the facts and the law reveal what this president did," said Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa. "I mean, think back. It was just two-and-a-half weeks ago that the president assembled a mob on the Ellipse of the White House. He incited them with his words. And then he lit the match."Trump's supporters invaded the Capitol and interrupted the electoral count as he falsely claimed there was massive fraud in the election and that it was stolen by Biden. Trump's claims were roundly rejected in the courts, including by judges appointed by Trump, and by state election officials.Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday that he hopes that evolving clarity on the details of what happened Jan. 6 "will make it clearer to my colleagues and the American people that we need some accountability."Coons questioned how his colleagues who were in the Capitol that day could see the insurrection as anything other than a "stunning violation" of the centuries-old tradition of peaceful transfers of power."It is a critical moment in American history and we have to look at it and look at it hard," Coons said.Rubio and Romney were on "Fox News Sunday," Cotton appeared on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" and Romney also was on CNN's "State of the Union," as was Dean. Rounds was interviewed on NBC's "Meet the Press."___The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection.At least five supporters facing federal charges have suggested they were taking orders from the then-president when they marched on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 to challenge the certification of Joe Biden's election win. But now those comments, captured in interviews with reporters and federal agents, are likely to take center stage as Democrats lay out their case. It's the first time a former president will face such charges after leaving office."I feel like I was basically following my president. I was following what we were called to do. He asked us to fly there. He asked us to be there," Jenna Ryan, a Texas real estate agent who posted a photo on Twitter of herself flashing a peace sign next to a broken Capitol window, told a Dallas-Fort Worth TV station.Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man photographed on the dais in the Senate who was shirtless and wore face paint and a furry hat with horns, has similarly pointed a finger at Trump.Chansley called the FBI the day after the insurrection and told agents he traveled "at the request of the president that all 'patriots' come to D.C. on January 6, 2021," authorities wrote in court papers.Chanley's lawyer unsuccessfully lobbied for a pardon for his client before Trump's term ended, saying Chansley "felt like he was answering the call of our president." Authorities say that while up on the dais in the Senate chamber, Chansley wrote a threatening note to then-Vice President Mike Pence that said: "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming."Trump is the first president to be twice impeached and the first to face a trial after leaving office. The charge this time is "inciting violence against the government of the United States." His impeachment lawyer, Butch Bowers, did not respond to call for comment.Opening arguments in the trial will begin the week of Feb. 8. House Democrats who voted to impeach Trump last week for inciting the storming of the Capitol say a full reckoning is necessary before the country - and the Congress - can move on.For weeks, Trump rallied his supporters against the election outcome and urged them to come to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to rage against Biden's win. Trump spoke to the crowd near the White House shortly before they marched along Pennsylvania Avenue to Capitol Hill."We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn't happen," Trump said. "You don't concede when there's theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore."Later he said: "If you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country anymore." He told supporters to walk to the Capitol to "peacefully and patriotically" make your voices heard.Trump has taken no responsibility for his part in fomenting the violence, saying days after the attack: "People thought that what I said was totally appropriate."Unlike a criminal trial, where there are strict rules about what is and isn't evidence, the Senate can consider anything it wishes. And if they can show that Trump's words made a real impact, all the better, and scholars expect it in the trial."Bringing in those people's statements is part of proving that it would be at a minimum reasonable for a rational person to expect that if you said and did the things that Trump said and did, then they would be understood in precisely the way these people understood them," said Frank Bowman, a Constitutional law expert and law professor at University of Missouri.A retired firefighter from Pennsylvania told a friend that that he traveled to Washington with a group of people and the group listened to Trump's speech and then "followed the President's instructions" and went to the Capitol, an agent wrote in court papers. That man, Robert Sanford, is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three Capitol Police officers.Another man, Robert Bauer of Kentucky, told FBI agents that "he marched to the U.S. Capitol because President Trump said to do so," authorities wrote. His cousin, Edward Hemenway, from Virginia, told the FBI that he and Bauer headed toward the Capitol after Trump said "something about taking Pennsylvania Avenue."More than 130 people as of Friday were facing federal charges; prosecutors have promised that more cases - and more serious charges - are coming.Most of those arrested so far are accused of crimes like unlawful entry and disorderly conduct, but prosecutors this week filed conspiracy charges against three self-described members of a paramilitary group who authorities say plotted the attack. A special group of prosecutors is examining whether to bring sedition charges, which carry up to 20 years in prison, against any of the rioters.Two-thirds of the Senate is needed to convict. And while many Republicans - including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky- have condemned Trump's words, it remains unclear how many would vote to convict him."While the statements of those people kind of bolsters the House manager's case, I think that President Trump has benefited from a Republican Party that has not been willing to look at evidence," said Michael Gerhardt, a professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law who testified before the House Judiciary Committee during Trump's first impeachment hearings in 2019."They stood by him for the entire first impeachment proceeding, thinking that the phone call with the president of the Ukraine was perfect and I'm sure they will think that was a perfect speech too. There is nothing yet to suggest that they would think otherwise," Gerhardt said.____