POLITICS

Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon campaigns in the city

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Dave Evans has the latest on Nixon's primary campaign.

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Actress and gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon pledged to release a copy of her 2017 income tax Monday during an interview with Eyewitness News political reporter Dave Evans.

"My taxes are very complicated," she said. "I think I file in nine different states. I asked for an extension. They'll be out this week."

Nixon paused to talk with us as she marched with striking graduate student teaching assistants at Columbia University.

While marching in the picket line, Nixon spoke about her campaign, calling it a real threat to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"I do think I can win," she said. "It is not (a flash in the pan). I'm running to be governor of New York state."

Cuomo earned $212,776 last year, most of it his $179,000 state salary. The rest was interest on investments and book royalties. He paid $41,765 in federal taxes and $12,782 in state taxes, and he also gave about $11,000 to charity.

Another campaign issue is the state's 2 percent cap on the growth of the state budget. Cuomo has hailed that cap as extremely important to suburban voters who already pay high property taxes. Over the weekend, Nixon said perhaps the cap should be scrapped to help struggling schools.

"I think that the 2 percent cap on state spending is disastrous, and what it means is we shrink the budget year after year," she said.

Late Monday, the Nixon campaign clarified her position. Her objection is to the state cap on growth, not the state property tax cap.

Nassau County Democratic Chairman and Cuomo ally Jay Jacobs responded on Monday.

"(Nixon) demonstrates her complete lack of understanding of the financial stress suburban voters endure every day because of extraordinarily high property taxes," he said.

"I think in a deeply blue state, (Cuomo) has governed like a Republican," she said. "And he has handed over massive amounts of power to the Republican party in New York state."

The Cuomo campaign said that since it was enacted in 2012, the tax cap, on average, has saved New Yorkers $2,100 in property taxes.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnew york state politicspoliticsandrew cuomocynthia nixonNew YorkNew York CityUpper West SideManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News