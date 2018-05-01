Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon campaigns in the city

Actress and gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon pledged to release a copy of her 2017 income tax Monday during an interview with Eyewitness News political reporter Dave Evans."My taxes are very complicated," she said. "I think I file in nine different states. I asked for an extension. They'll be out this week."Nixon paused to talk with us as she marched with striking graduate student teaching assistants at Columbia University.While marching in the picket line, Nixon spoke about her campaign, calling it a real threat to Governor Andrew Cuomo."I do think I can win," she said. "It is not (a flash in the pan). I'm running to be governor of New York state."Cuomo earned $212,776 last year, most of it his $179,000 state salary. The rest was interest on investments and book royalties. He paid $41,765 in federal taxes and $12,782 in state taxes, and he also gave about $11,000 to charity.Another campaign issue is the state's 2 percent cap on the growth of the state budget. Cuomo has hailed that cap as extremely important to suburban voters who already pay high property taxes. Over the weekend, Nixon said perhaps the cap should be scrapped to help struggling schools."I think that the 2 percent cap on state spending is disastrous, and what it means is we shrink the budget year after year," she said.Late Monday, the Nixon campaign clarified her position. Her objection is to the state cap on growth, not the state property tax cap.Nassau County Democratic Chairman and Cuomo ally Jay Jacobs responded on Monday."(Nixon) demonstrates her complete lack of understanding of the financial stress suburban voters endure every day because of extraordinarily high property taxes," he said."I think in a deeply blue state, (Cuomo) has governed like a Republican," she said. "And he has handed over massive amounts of power to the Republican party in New York state."The Cuomo campaign said that since it was enacted in 2012, the tax cap, on average, has saved New Yorkers $2,100 in property taxes.----------