POLITICS

Manhattan residents protest MTA's station enhancement plan

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on subway protest in Manhattan over subway station repairs

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The MTA began its "Enhanced Station Initiative" on Monday, with the 110th Street stop on the B and C lines set to be closed for roughly six months.

Residents, not surprisingly, are not happy with the plan, and many were caught off guard when they arrived at the station Monday morning.

While the plan will improve stations aesthetically and technologically, it will not improve them in terms of disabled access, something Trisa Harris needs.

"You got to go downtown to come back uptown to get where you need to go, and the buses are slow," she said. "It takes three hours."

Right now, there no plans to put an elevator or escalator in the station. Dozens of people, many of them disabled, held a rally Monday.

"We are demanding accessibility on this line," City Councilman Mark Levine said. "And we want a full accounting of the accessibility needs, and we want a plan to achieve it. We want adequate substitute service while this work is being, and we want true and respectful updates to our community boards."

Only about 25 percent of the 472 subway stations are accessible to people with disabilities. While there are buses, some like Queens resident Christine Yearwood say they aren't adequate.

"The MTA is missing out on a huge revenue stream," she said. "Children, parents, caregivers, because people do limit themselves a lot to their neighborhoods."

Yearwood said she doesn't like holding her infant on the bus and prefers to ride the subway, which becomes difficult during peak hours when the trains are packed and there isn't any room for the stroller.

The program will also hit B and C lines at West 72nd Street May 7 and West 86th Street June 4. Residents say they were not informed of the closures and want change.

"I'm introducing legalization that would require 90 days notice to all impacted before any train closures of renovations," state Senator Brain Benjamin said. "We're just being shoved this plan down our throats, and we've just got to stand here and take it."

Officials want the MTA to stop the construction and arrange more meetings to inform the communities, such as where and when temporary shuttle buses are operating.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmtapublic transportationsubwaysubway constructioncommutingUpper West SideHarlemManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News