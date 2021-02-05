VP Kamala Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote on budget resolution to pass COVID relief package

WASHINGTON -- The Senate just wrapped its budget reconciliation process with the first-ever tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris, providing Democrats with a simple majority to proceed with its coronavirus stimulus package without Republican support.The measure, which the House is expected to adopt later today, sets aside room for up to $1.89 trillion in deficit spending to combat the pandemic and provide financial aid to millions while the economy recovers. The implementing legislation for the budget reconciliation package, which Democrats used to sidestep the Senate's usual 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass with a simple majority, will start to take shape in a dozen House committees next week.It was Harris' first tie-breaking vote in the Senate."The yays are 50. The nays are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative. And the concurrent resolution as amended is adopted," she declared just after 5:30 a.m. Friday.The Democrats technically have the majority, counting the tie-breaking vote of Harris, but with the chamber split 50-50, Republicans -- united -- could hold up legislation in committees.This also means that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may need to shore up the support from centrists in his caucus -- including Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia -- to ensure he has the 50 votes needed. He can't lose one Democrat in his caucus in order to pass legislation.Still, Harris indicated that she hopes her trips to the Senate Chamber are seldom, as she said the Biden administration instead aims for "common ground" on legislation through bipartisanship."The goal is to not have to pass everything with 51 votes," a source told CNN. "If they're going to be votes in the Senate where the outcome isn't known ... She basically has to stay in DC. International trips, national trips to small businesses or wherever -- that can't really be happening, which is a new dynamic they're going to have to deal with."Another source spoke about it in more personal terms."It doesn't help her make friends long term, you know. If she's thinking about (running in) 2024 or 2028, she's got to think about what senators she's going to need," the source said.