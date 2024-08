Her comment came in a clip of her an interview airing at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

Harris, pressed on changing policy positions, says 'my values have not changed'

In her first in-depth interview since becoming the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN, when asked about her changing policy positions, that her "values have not changed."

In a video clip that aired on CNN Thursday afternoon, anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash asked Harris about her shifting positions on climate change and other matters.

"How should voters look at some of the changes that you've made? Is it because you have more experience now and you've learned more about the information? Is it because you were running for president in a Democratic primary? And should they feel comfortable and confident that what you're saying now is going to be your policy moving forward?" Bash asked.

"Dana, I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," Harris answered. "You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed - and I have worked on it - that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time.

"We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America, and by extension the globe, around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as an example," Harris continued.

"That value has not changed. My value around what we need to do to secure our border: that value has not changed. I spent two terms as the attorney general of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations violations of American laws regarding the passage, illegal passage, of guns, drugs, and human beings across our border. My values have not changed," she said.

