2020 presidential election

Kamala Harris to Pres. Donald Trump: 'Here's what you don't get'

HOUSTON -- The third Democratic presidential debate started with a bang as Senator Kamala Harris had a few words for President Donald Trump.

In her first remarks during the debate, Harris took the time to directly address the president. She said he has spent "the last two and a half years full-time trying to sew hate and division among us."

Harris said she believes that what the president doesn't get is that the "American people are so much better than this. And we know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us..."

Harris said what she has planned if elected will unite people and focus on common issues

"And I plan on focusing on our common issues, common hopes and desires and in that way, unifying our country, winning this election and turning the page for America," she said. "And now, President Trump, you can go back to watching Fox News."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpkamala harrisdebate2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month
WATCH LIVE | Candidates face off in 3rd Democratic debate on ABC
O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at Democratic debate
How to watch live stream of next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE | Candidates face off in 3rd Democratic debate on ABC
Democratic debate live updates: Gun control proposals takes center stage
WATCH: Eyewitness News anchor Diana Williams' final message
Case of deadly super bug confirmed in NYC nursing home
Body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out on sidewalk
NYC pharmacy owner charged in oxycodone distribution ring
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Show More
Large altercation breaks out in Midtown after cab hits teen
Report: School stabber's mom told teacher son had knife
Stony Brook prof accused of stealing $200K in cancer research funds
Small plane crashes into vehicle on Maryland highway
Cats that survived Hurricane Dorian sent to NJ for adoption
More TOP STORIES News