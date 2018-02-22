POLITICS

Head of Long Island FBI office nominated for Suffolk police commissioner

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has nominated the head of the Long Island FBI office, Geraldine Hart, to be the next police commissioner.

"Geraldine possesses the integrity, competence, and excellence that we are looking for in someone to lead the Suffolk County Police Department," Bellone said. "As our next police commissioner, she will bring a fresh perspective and build on the progress that we have made over the last two years."

Former police commissioner Tim Sini left the post in January to become the new Suffolk County District Attorney.

Hart has served as the Senior Supervisory Resident Agent on Long Island since 2014. She directly supervises the Long Island Gang Task Force, as well as spearheaded the first multi-agency MS-13 Intelligence Center. She began her career as an FBI Special Agent focused on transnational organized crime.

"I am honored for the opportunity to serve the residents of Suffolk County and privileged to serve with the brave, hardworking men and women of the Suffolk County Police Department," Hart said. "I am extremely optimistic about the future of the Suffolk County Police Department and what we can accomplish together."

If approved by the Suffolk County legislature, Hart will assume the role in April.

