Politics

Hearing to determine official mayor of Mount Vernon after month of political drama

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- A hearing is set for Wednesday in a Westchester County courtroom to try to finally end the debate over who is mayor of Mount Vernon.

Embattled Mayor Richard Thomas is hoping a New York Supreme Court justice will consider his request to annul the city council's efforts to remove him from office.

The city council voted to replace Thomas and strip him of his salary before appointing Andre Wallace as interim mayor earlier this month.

Yet Thomas originally struck a deal that would allow him to stay in office until the end of September after pleading guilty to misappropriating $12,900 campaign funds and lying about those funds on a disclosure to the State Board of Elections.

The drama escalated last week when Wallace's newly appointed police commissioner was taken into custody for trespassing city last week -- as Thomas won't recognize him in that role.

"The bottom line is, I am the mayor of Mount Vernon," Thomas said July 12. "And the distractions and the continued antics by the City Council is just that, irresponsible antics and distractions."

The council has stated their opposition.

"It is the council's position that when the mayor pled guilty to those two counts, in effect he forfeited his office," council member Delia Farquharson said.

