debate

'Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15:' Beto O'Rourke talks guns during Democratic debate

HOUSTON, Texas -- Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke said Thursday he proposes taking away weapons designed to kill people on a battlefield.

The comments came in response to a question during the Houston Democratic debate about gun control.



"Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We're not going to allow them to be used against our fellow Americans anymore."

RELATED: El Paso shooting: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico

Earlier in the debate, the former Texas congressman claimed the perpetrator of last month's mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso was inspired by President Donald Trump.

RELATED: O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at Democratic debate

FACT CHECK: What's true, what's false in the Houston debate

WHAT TO KNOW: HOUSTON DEMOCRATIC DEBATE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustondebategun controlbeto o'rourkedemocratsgun lawspolitics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEBATE
WATCH LIVE | Candidates face off in 3rd Democratic debate on ABC
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Biden: 'I stand with Barack Obama all 8 years'
Democratic Debate: Harris defends criminal justice record
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE | Candidates face off in 3rd Democratic debate on ABC
Democratic debate live updates: Candidates address education
WATCH: Eyewitness News anchor Diana Williams' final message
Body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out on sidewalk
Case of deadly super bug confirmed in NYC nursing home
Hoboken cancels scooter contract after rider hits mom and baby
NYC pharmacy owner charged in oxycodone distribution ring
Show More
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
AccuWeather: Cooler, drier end to the week
Stony Brook prof accused of stealing $200K in cancer research funds
Large altercation breaks out in Midtown after cab hits teen
Report: School stabber's mom told teacher son had knife
More TOP STORIES News