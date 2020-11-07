vote 2020

Tri-State leaders, officials react to apparent Biden victory

NEW YORK (WABC) -- While President Donald Trump was not conceding defeat, leaders and officials from the New York City area are reacting and celebrating Joe Biden's election victory.

"The long, dark night in America is over and a new dawn is coming... Joe Biden won the election fair and square but now the hard work begins," Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said at an afternoon news conference.

Schumer said he called President-elect Biden shortly after hearing the news. Schumer was visiting Brooklyn at the time and held up his phone so Biden could hear the cheers and celebration.

Other political leaders in the Tri-State area have expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:


New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo


New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio


Hillary Clinton


