Tri-State leaders, officials react to apparent Biden victory

"The long, dark night in America is over and a new dawn is coming... Joe Biden won the election fair and square but now the hard work begins," Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said at an afternoon news conference.
Schumer said he called President-elect Biden shortly after hearing the news. Schumer was visiting Brooklyn at the time and held up his phone so Biden could hear the cheers and celebration.
Other political leaders in the Tri-State area have expressed their thoughts on Twitter.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:
There's much to celebrate, but more than anything, I'm excited to celebrate calling my friend @KamalaHarris Madam Vice President.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 7, 2020
She's made history as the first woman, first Black person, first South Asian elected VP. Congratulations, Kamala! Ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/ROrRSfzjk4
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
A historic day.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 7, 2020
After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same.
Congratulations to my good friend President-Elect @JoeBiden.
Today we go forward in hope & progress. pic.twitter.com/no8aUQrIJ0
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
A glass ceiling shattered. A status quo broken.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 7, 2020
Congratulations, Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. You’ve already made history. Thank you for knocking barriers down for all of the young women in our city and country.
Hillary Clinton
The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020
It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.
Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs
