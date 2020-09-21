vote 2020

Here's how you can register to vote in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

How to register to vote in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Are you registered to vote?

National Voter Registration Day took place on September 22 and WABC-TV partnered with the League of Women Voters of New York to help get voters prepared for the upcoming presidential election.

TURBO VOTE: Get information you need to vote with confidence. Sign up for election reminders and get help with voter registration and voting by mail - all in one place! Visit iamavoter.turbovote.org


National Voter Registration Day is a holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday every September. Its goal is to focus attention on the importance of registering to vote.

Each state has its own deadline for registering to vote, from 30 days before to the day of Election Day.
Below is what you need to know for the Tri-State area ahead of Election Day on November 3, 2020. Scroll down for additional resources from Vote.org.

CONNECTICUT
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 27, 2020, same-day registration available on Election Day

You can register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.

Same-day registration is available on Election Day here.

NEW JERSEY
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020

Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents can now register to vote online. New Jersey will hold its first ever general election mostly by mail this year because of the governor's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor and Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to require all registered voters be sent a mail-in ballot.

Register to vote online
Print and mail this registration form.
Register to vote in person here.

NEW YORK

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020

New York City Board of Elections director Michael Ryan says the city has received hundreds of thousands of absentee ballot applications, and an absentee ballot drop off box will be stationed at every Election Day site and at all early voting sites.

The boxes will also be at front reception counters at borough Board of Election offices. CLICK HERE for a clickable map to show your local Board of Elections office

Register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.
Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE
Register in person here.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityvoter informationvotingabc7ny instagrami am a votervote 2020elections2020 presidential electionelectionnew york votesabsentee ballotelection daynew york city league of women voterscensus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president
Kal Penn hopes for dialogue with young voters in new show
Trump's SCOTUS shortlist: What to know about Allison Jones Rushing
The Countdown: The president and the vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID News: NYC considers permanent outdoor dining
2 vehicles slam into buildings in separate incidents in Manhattan
'She went berzerk': Subway mask request turns violent
AccuWeather: Warmer and stays breezy
6 NYC neighborhoods see uptick in cases, city to ramp up testing
NYC Back to School: UFT says city needs 6-7K more teachers
Air Force 2 strikes bird, forces landing with VP Pence onboard
Show More
Shocking Video: Bystander protects kids as gunfire erupts at car dealership
Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president
Body found near Randall's Island, believed to be missing 5-year-old
Man charged in horrific NY crash that killed 2 teens
NY-based antiquities dealers arrested for fraud scheme
More TOP STORIES News