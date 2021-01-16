Politics

HHS Secretary Alex Azar submits letter of resignation, cites US Capitol riot as reason

WASHINGTON DC -- President Donald Trump has lost another member of his cabinet with just a few days remaining in his term.

Health And Human Services Secretary Alex Azar cited the riot at the U.S. Capitol as a reason for his resignation letter.

He outlined the department's accomplishments.

The HHS secretary also said the actions and rhetoric over the past week has threatened to tarnish the administration's legacy.

Azar will stay in his role until President-elect Joe Biden's team takes over next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaccine supply dwindling in NYC as 3 new sites open
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
COVID Live Updates: More than 2M coronavirus deaths worldwide
AccuWeather: Sunshine, wind to dry us out
Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, hospitalized with cancer
Woman takes stolen USPS truck for joyride, slams into multiple cars
Show More
Crash with police car sends SUV into home; Officer airlifted
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
1 dead, 1 firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire in NJ
Over 100,000 counterfeit N95 masks seized at airport
MTA: Speed a factor after bus veers off road, dangles from overpass
More TOP STORIES News