Hillary Clinton to attend opening of new Mario Cuomo Bridge

Crews have just wrapped up work on the bridge's second span.

ALBANY, New York --
Hillary Clinton is scheduled to be among the guests of honor present for the official opening of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The former secretary of state, Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. senator and Westchester County resident is expected to join current Gov. Andrew Cuomo at Friday's event, which comes as crews wrap up work on the bridge's second span.

The bridge links Westchester and Rockland counties over the Hudson River. It replaces the old Tappan Zee Bridge, parts of which will live on as artificial reefs off Long Island.

The new bridge's first span opened last year, when the structure was named to honor Mario Cuomo, governor from 1983 to 1994 and father of the state's current chief executive. He died on Jan. 1, 2015.

