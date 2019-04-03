robert mueller

House Judiciary panel approves subpoenas for Robert Mueller's full report

WASHINGTON -- The House Judiciary Committee has approved subpoenas for special counsel Robert Mueller's full report on his Russia investigation.

The committee voted 24-17 to give Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., permission to issue subpoenas to the Justice Department for the final report, exhibits and any underlying evidence or materials prepared for Mueller's investigation. Nadler has not yet said if he'll send the subpoenas.

House Democrats had given Attorney General William Barr until Tuesday to produce the full report to Congress. The Justice Department ignored that deadline, with Barr telling committee chairmen last week that a redacted version of the full 300-page report would be released by mid-April, "if not sooner."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrepublicansvladimir putinrobert muellerdepartment of justicerussiademocratsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROBERT MUELLER
Up Close: What's next after the Mueller report?
Where the investigations related to President Trump stand
Mueller report: What comes next?
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Suspects slash, carjack man, then crash while fleeing
Strange texts in search for missing NYC teacher, mother of 3
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
Woman fatally hit by 18-wheeler in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Multi-vehicle crash causes mini school bus to overturn
Woman allegedly attacked man with chair in Chinatown McDonald's
Man arrested after police chase through Suffolk County
Show More
Slain college student from NJ to be laid to rest Wednesday
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Windows smashed, cars burglarized during NJ charity event
Suspect charged after man found fatally stabbed in LI parking lot
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman to appear in court
More TOP STORIES News