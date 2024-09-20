House passes bill to enhance USSS protection for presidential candidates, sitting presidents

The House unanimously on Friday approved a bill that would require the Secret Service to apply equal standards of protection to major presidential candidates and sitting presidents, a move that comes in the wake of two assassination attempts on former President Trump.

The final tally was 405-0 in favor of the bill. Only two-thirds majority was required for the measure to pass.

The bill was first introduced following the first assassination attempt in July by Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

FILE - Ronald Rowe Jr., the acting director of the Secret Service, speaks during a news conference by law enforcement officials, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

It now heads to the Senate where its fate is uncertain. The Senate would likely not be able to take it up until after the 2024 election.

On Wednesday, the Secret Service told the House task force investigating the assassination attempts against Trump that the former president has an increased level of security.

"President Biden ordered the Secret Service to provide the same level of security to both Vice President Harris and to former President Trump, that would be a presidential level security commensurate with what the president would receive, and that that security is being provided, that's our understanding," Ranking Member Jason Crow, D-CO, said following a USSS virtual briefing.

In addition to counter assault, counter surveillance, counter sniper, protective intelligence and drone teams for Trump, an agency official says the security plan at Mar-a-Lago now includes emergency tactical response functions and a protective platoon from Palm Beach County.

The protective package around a candidate - even one who's now repeatedly come under physical threat - could never be the same as that of a sitting president or vice president, the official said.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise touted the bill during the GOP weekly leadership press conference earlier this week.

"Every year since 2017, Congress has added more money to the Secret Service's budget than they even requested in their budget," Scalise said Wednesday. "And so, it is not an issue of money. What they are doing with the money we've had a lot of serious questions about before the first assassination attempt."

Acting Director of the Secret Service said Monday that Congress' commitment to providing the resources the agency needs has been "fantastic."

He also praised DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas " whose support in making sure that we're getting what we need has been phenomenal."

Rowe said that right now they need to hire more people because they are currently "redlining" agents.