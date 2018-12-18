POLITICS

Housing Secretary Ben Carson to meet with Mayor Bill de Blasio about NYCHA's future

Derick Waller reports on the meeting.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will visit Manhattan on Tuesday to meet with Mayor Bill de Blasio about the future of NYCHA.

The visit was planned after NYCHA officials got caught lying about their lead paint problem. Now, HUD Secretary Ben Carson has threatened a federal takeover if the city doesn't get its act together with a new plan by January 31.

But both sides hope that doesn't happen.

Friday night, HUD and city officials issued a joint statement to a federal judge overseeing this court case saying they continue to work together.

The city says it's improving training so employees can recognize and remove lead paint, and it's educating their 400,000 residents on how to keep their children safe.

Mayor de Blasio says he also has a plan, NYCHA 2.0, to invest millions, renovating apartments and fixing the heat.

Meanwhile, the regional HUD administrator, longtime Trump family employee Lynne Patton, she wants to get a firsthand look. She plans to spend a month living in the Grant Houses in Morningside Heights, a building that's been plagued with heat problems.

The city says a federal takeover would be the worst outcome, especially since in other cities that they have done a takeover problems have gotten worse.

