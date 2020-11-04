How many electoral votes does each state have? A look at the electoral college in the 2020 election

It's not about the 270 whales stranded this fall on Australia's island state of Tasmania. It's not about congestion on Interstate 270 feeding commuters into Washington, D.C. It's about who's going to sit in the White House for the next four years.
IT'S THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE
Nearly 2.9 million more people voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but she still lost.
President Donald Trump won because he took the Electoral College, under a system set up in the U.S. Constitution and refined through the centuries.
This is where the magic number comes into play. To win the White House, a candidate must win at least 270 electoral votes.
That's a majority of the 538 that are up for grabs in the 50 states.
THE NUMBERS
Each state is allotted a different number of electoral votes, based on how many representatives it has in the House, plus its two senators.
Here are the number of electoral votes for each state:
Alabama - 9 electoral votes
Alaska - 3 electoral votes
Arizona - 11 electoral votes
Arkansas - 6 electoral votes
California - 55 electoral votes
Colorado - 9 electoral votes
Connecticut - 7 electoral votes
Delaware - 3 electoral votes
District of Columbia - 3 electoral votes
Florida - 29 electoral votes
Georgia - 16 electoral votes
Hawaii - 4 electoral votes
Idaho - 4 electoral votes
Illinois - 20 electoral votes
Indiana - 11 electoral votes
Iowa - 6 electoral votes
Kansas - 6 electoral votes
Kentucky - 8 electoral votes
Louisiana - 8 electoral votes
Maine - 4 electoral votes
Maryland - 10 electoral votes
Massachusetts - 11 electoral votes
Michigan - 16 electoral votes
Minnesota - 10 electoral votes
Mississippi - 6 electoral votes
Missouri - 10 electoral votes
Montana - 3 electoral votes
Nebraska - 5 electoral votes
Nevada - 6 electoral votes
New Hampshire - 4 electoral votes
New Jersey - 14 electoral votes
New Mexico - 5 electoral votes
New York - 29 electoral votes
North Carolina - 15 electoral votes
North Dakota - 3 electoral votes
Ohio - 18 electoral votes
Oklahoma - 7 electoral votes
Oregon - 7 electoral votes
Pennsylvania - 20 electoral votes
Rhode Island - 4 electoral votes
South Carolina - 9 electoral votes
South Dakota - 3 electoral votes
Tennessee - 11 electoral votes
Texas - 38 electoral votes
Utah - 6 electoral votes
Vermont - 3 electoral votes
Virginia - 13 electoral votes
Washington - 12 electoral votes
West Virginia - 5 electoral votes
Wisconsin - 10 electoral votes
Wyoming - 3 electoral votes
Ways Biden can win
If Biden wins in the west in Arizona and Nevada, where he's leading Wednesday morning, then he needs only two of the following three states: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. (As of 6 a.m. PT, Biden has a narrow lead in Michigan and Wisconsin, but Trump had a lead in Pennsylvania. There are still lots of votes to be counted, especially in Pennsylvania.)
A surprise win in Georgia would make the electoral map even rosier for Biden. With hypothetical wins in the Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, Biden would reach 260 of the 270 electoral votes needed. Then he would only need one other battleground state to fall his way to secure victory.
Ways Trump can win
Trump's paths to victory are a little more scattered across the map. There's one scenario where he wins in the outstanding southern states, Georgia and North Carolina, but even that puts him about 23 electoral votes shy of victory. He'd need a combination of any two other battleground states to win (Arizona + Nevada, Wisconsin + Michigan, Michigan + Pennsylvania, etc.).
As of 10 a.m. PT, Trump has a lead in Georgia, North Carolina and also Pennsylvania. Still, winning all of those puts him just shy of 270, so he'd need to win one more key undecided state to secure reelection.