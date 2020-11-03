2020 presidential election

How the electoral college works in the 2020 presidential election between Trump, Biden

By Deb Reichmann
What's all this hubbub about 270?

It's not about the 270 whales stranded this fall on Australia's island state of Tasmania. It's not about congestion on Interstate 270 feeding commuters into Washington, D.C. It's about who's going to sit in the White House for the next four years.


See All National Results

IT'S THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE



Nearly 2.9 million more people voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but she still lost.

President Donald Trump won because he took the Electoral College, under a system set up in the U.S. Constitution and refined through the centuries.

This is where the magic number comes into play. To win the White House, a candidate must win at least 270 electoral votes.

That's a majority of the 538 that are up for grabs in the 50 states.

THE NUMBERS


Each state is allotted a different number of electoral votes, based on how many representatives it has in the House, plus its two senators.

SEE ALSO: ABC News Political Director Rick Klein talks Election Day scenarios
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' political director Rick Klein is answering our questions about polling, battleground states and what we can expect to know (and not know) on Election Day.



California has the most electoral votes with 55. Texas is next with 38 electoral votes. The candidate who wins New York or Florida can pocket 29 electoral votes toward the race to get 270. Illinois and Pennsylvania each have 20. Rounding out the top 10 list of states with the most electoral votes is Ohio with 18; Georgia and Michigan with 16 and North Carolina with 15.

TRUMP'S BEST PATH



Trump has several paths to 270, but his best route hinges on winning Florida and Pennsylvania. If he wins both states and holds onto North Carolina and Arizona, which he narrowly carried in 2016, and also Georgia and Ohio, which he won in 2016 but is now competitive, he will win. With 29 electoral votes, Florida is arguably the most crucial state for Trump. A loss there would make it nearly impossible for him to retain the White House.

WHAT BIDEN NEEDS



Democrat Joe Biden's campaign is laser-focused on the states in the Midwest and close by that Trump flipped in 2016 - Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. He's also making a big play for Arizona, a state that hasn't backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996. Biden is also redoubling his focus on Florida, the biggest prize among the perennial battlegrounds and a state that would virtually block Trump's reelection if it swings Democratic.

SEE ALSO: Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges
EMBED More News Videos

Sources tell ABC News President Donald Trump's campaign is gearing up for a legal fight if the election results are close.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvote 2020governmentjoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
How does ABC News make its Election Night projections?
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
How the presidential transition process works after an election
Nation by nation, the world watches Election Day in the US
Connecticut 2020 live presidential election results
NC 2020 live presidential election results
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Voting 2020 live updates: Long lines but few problems reported
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
COVID Updates: 1.7M NYC residents estimated to have had coronavirus
Teen left to raise 5 siblings after mother's COVID-19 death
Caught on video: Man randomly punches child waiting for friend
Carbon monoxide kills 2 in illegally divided NYC apartments
Woman injured after randomly pushed onto subway tracks
Show More
4 dead in Vienna nightlife attack; suspect sought to join IS
Judge orders mail inspectors to ensure 'no ballots left behind'
States to watch closely on election night
Fearing election unrest, NYC businesses get ready, board up
'Vote and get home': COVID, division lead to Election Day anxiety
More TOP STORIES News