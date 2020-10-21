2020 presidential election

How your vote in the 2020 election still makes an impact in a non-battleground state

HOW DOES MY VOTE MATTER IF I DON'T LIVE IN A PRESIDENTIAL BATTLEGROUND STATE?

There are still plenty of other races where your vote makes a difference. In fact, voters in almost every state will have a chance to influence both national and local decisions through down-ballot races.

Voters in two-thirds of the states will be electing a U.S. senator. Each one of those races matters for control of the chamber, because Republicans currently hold only a slim majority of 53 of the 100 seats.

The importance of controlling the Senate is evident in the confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Because they control the Senate, Republicans are pressing to quickly confirm the conservative jurist. She would replace the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Democrats are virtually powerless to stop it.

EMBED More News Videos

First presidential debate between Trump, Biden: VIDEOS (1 of 13)

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden erupted in contentious exchanges Tuesday night.



Voters in 11 states also will be electing governors, who will shape the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and other contentious issues, including abortion, crime, climate change and racial inequalities.

And voters in almost all states will be electing state lawmakers who will determine spending for such things as public schools and colleges, infrastructure and health care for low-income residents.

This year's legislative elections are even more important than usual. That's because they are the last before a new round of redistricting based on the results of the 2020 census. There are more than 5,000 legislative races in 35 states where the winners will have a role in redrawing U.S. House and state legislative districts for the next decade. How they draw those voting districts could determine which party has an advantage in future elections, and thus which policies are pursued.

EMBED More News Videos

Pence, Harris meet for VP debate: VIDEOS (1 of 10)

From health care to the economy and especially the COVID-19 pandemic, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris sparred vigorously during the vice presidential debate.


___

This story is part of a new series from the AP dedicated to answering commonly asked questions from our audience about the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Submit your questions at: Vision2020@AP.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvoting2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Next debate set for tomorrow after town hall event canceled
Trump tends to his electoral map, Biden prepping for debate
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
Election Day security: NYPD details plans for polling, early voting sites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 critical, including child, in NY elementary school bus crash
Cuomo reveals changes to hot spot restrictions in New York
NJ Gov. Murphy to self-isolate after contact tests positive for COVID
One World Observatory announces reopening date
Man shot in head by stray bullet in Park Slope dies
More victims come forward in alleged NJ day care sex abuse
Mayor de Blasio unveils city's 2-phase vaccination plan
Show More
COVID Updates: Pope Francis' mask controversy
Tips to have a safe Halloween in NYC
Cuomo talks COVID fatigue, calls for 'loving'
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
PHOTOS: 2 raccoon bandits break into California bank
More TOP STORIES News