Politics

HUD executive Patton continues tour of NYCHA apartments in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Lynne Patton will tour apartments Friday at the Breukelen Houses.

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Housing and Urban Development executive Lynne Patton will continue her tour of the city's NYCHA facilities.

Patton will tour apartments at the Breukelen Houses in Canarsie where she says people are living in "inhumane" conditions.

Inspectors have noted several health and safety violations, including residents left without heat and hot water.

It comes as Patton continues to interview candidates to be the next NYCHA chairman.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscanarsiebrooklynnew york citynychapublic housing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video: Teen alllegedly trying to rip off Muslim student's hijab
Girl, 11, groped inside Queens Payless Shoe Store
Body of fallen FDNY firefighter, Marine returns to U.S. soil
Robbers bungle getaway on food delivery man's e-bike
AccuWeather: Cloudy with some late rain
Third man faces sentencing in UES party murder
Disney+ to cost $6.99 per month, launch Nov. 12
Show More
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in motorcycle crash in Queens
11 men in custody, 1 at large after drug bust in Mount Vernon
Angry parents rally against plan to do away with specialized admissions testing
Officials confirm death of NY woman in Dominican Republic
Firefighters respond to fatal house fire in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News