CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Housing and Urban Development executive Lynne Patton will continue her tour of the city's NYCHA facilities.
Patton will tour apartments at the Breukelen Houses in Canarsie where she says people are living in "inhumane" conditions.
Inspectors have noted several health and safety violations, including residents left without heat and hot water.
It comes as Patton continues to interview candidates to be the next NYCHA chairman.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
HUD executive Patton continues tour of NYCHA apartments in Brooklyn
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News