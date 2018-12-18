POLITICS

HUD Secretary Ben Carson meeting with Mayor Bill de Blasio about NYCHA's future

Derick Waller reports on the meeting.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is in Manhattan Tuesday, meeting with Mayor Bill de Blasio about the future of NYCHA.

The visit was planned after NYCHA officials got caught lying about their lead paint problem. Now, HUD Secretary Ben Carson has threatened a federal takeover if the city doesn't get its act together with a new plan by January 31.

But both sides hope that doesn't happen.

Friday night, HUD and city officials issued a joint statement to a federal judge overseeing the court case, saying they continue to work together.

The city says it's improving training so employees can recognize and remove lead paint, and it's educating 400,000 residents on how to keep their children safe.

Mayor de Blasio said he also has a plan, dubbed NYCHA 2.0, to invest millions, renovate apartments and fix the heat.

Meanwhile, the regional HUD administrator, longtime Trump family employee Lynne Patton, wants to get a firsthand look. She plans to spend a month living in the Grant Houses in Morningside Heights, a building that's been plagued with heat problems.

The city says a federal takeover would be the worst outcome, especially since other cities that have done a takeover has seen problems get worse.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
