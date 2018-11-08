POLITICS

Hundreds demonstrate in NYC to protect Russia investigation

Protesters march through Times Square during a demonstration in support of special counsel Robert Mueller, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in New York. ((AP Photo/Mary Altaffer))

NEW YORK --
A protest in New York City has drawn several hundred people calling for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign.

The protesters gathered in Times Square on Thursday night and chanted slogans including "Hands off Mueller" and "Nobody's above the law" before marching downtown. They held signs saying "Truth Must Triumph" and "Repeal, Replace Trump."

Similar rallies were being held across the country. Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a "deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel's investigation."

Trump asked for Jeff Sessions' resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller's probe.

Congressional Democrats have already called on Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
