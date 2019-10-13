Politics

Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2010, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, with his son Hunter, right, at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

WASHINGTON -- Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm.

That's according to a statement from Biden's attorney, George Mesires.

Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations against Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a statement posted on Medium and first reported by Bloomberg News, Mesires says Hunter Biden intends to resign from the board of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. by Oct. 31.

The attorney says Hunter Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest should his father be elected president.

Hunter Biden will also continue to keep his father out of his business affairs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe biden2020 presidential electioncampaign
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Man arrested in vandalism of 6 FDNY ambulances in the Bronx
Yankees beat Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of ALCS
Police arrest suspect in attack on woman in her NYC bedroom
Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Show More
Mice, roaches force closure of famed deli on Upper West Side
Foods, drinks still sold with CBD in New York City, despite ban
Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn
Health alert issued after NJ produce worker contracts hepatitis
2 wanted for trying to mug NYPD captain near Port Authority Bus Terminal
More TOP STORIES News