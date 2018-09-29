POLITICS

'I Love New York' signs to remain on state highways

NEW YORK (WABC) --
An agreement has been made to allow 'I Love New York' signs to remain on all New York State highways.

The accord was recently made between the federal government and the Cuomo Administration before the decision deadline.

Federal transportation officials were originally holding $14 million in highway funds hostage until the state agrees to take them down. The 500 billboards on highways across New York cost $8 million to install.
State officials credit the signs for boosting tourism, and a new ad campaign is coming.

