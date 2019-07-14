ICE raids scheduled to take place in New York City, across the nation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents plan to target thousands of migrants in a nationwide operation beginning Sunday, with sweeps in New York City and nine other major metropolitan areas.But Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday he'd received reports that the crackdown was already underway, though ICE agents did not succeed in rounding up any residents of Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood and Harlem.Advocates have been coaching undocumented immigrants on their rights, including instructions not to respond if agents knock on the door unless shown a warrant signed by a judge.Protests have been held across the country ahead of the raids, and the head of ICE said efforts to deport families with orders to leave the country will continue well after the Sunday sweep.Matthew Albence, the agency's acting director, said targets were on an "accelerated docket" of immigration court cases for predominantly Central Americans who recently arrived at the U.S. border in unprecedented numbers."This family operation is nothing new," Albence told The Associated Press. "It's part of our day-to-day operations. We're trying to surge some additional resources to deal with this glut of cases that came out of the accelerated docket, but after this operation is over, these cases are still going to be viable cases that we'll be out there investigating and pursuing."The targeted cities including Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami, but Albence said that doesn't mean arrests will be limited to certain areas. Authorities will go where their investigations lead, he said, even if it's five states away from where the case is filed.Trump said authorities were "focused on criminals as much as we can before we do anything else.""It starts on Sunday, and they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries or they're going to take criminals out, put them in prison, or put them in prison in the countries they came from," he said.Administration officials have said they are targeting about 2,000 people, which would yield about 200 arrests based on previous crackdowns. Trump has said on Twitter that his agents plan to arrest millions of immigrants in the country illegally."Nothing to be secret about," Trump said. "If the word gets out, it gets out because hundreds of people know about it."The operation will target entire families that have been ordered removed, but some family may be separated if some members are in the country legally. Albence gave a hypothetical example of a father and child in the U.S. illegally but a mother who isn't"If the mother wants to return voluntarily on her own with the family, she'll have an opportunity to do so," he said.Families may be temporarily housed in hotels until they can be transferred to a detention center or deported. Marriott said it would not allow ICE to use its hotels for holding immigrants.If ICE runs out of space, it may be forced to separate some family members, Albence said. The government has limited space in its family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania."If hotels or other places do not want to allow us to utilize that, it's almost forcing us into a situation where we're going to have to take one of the parents and put them in custody and separate them from the rest of their families," he said.Meanwhile, activists ramped up efforts to prepare by bolstering know-your-rights pocket guides, circulating information about hotlines and planning public demonstrations. Vigils outside of detention centers and hundreds of other locations nationwide were set for Friday evening, to be followed by protests Saturday in Miami and Chicago.De Blasio has said New York City would not cooperate with ICE, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers needing immigration help to contact the New York State New Americans Hotline.Cuomo released the following statement:"There are multiple reports that the Trump Administration will launch its previously announced blitz of ICE raids across the country this Sunday, including here in New York. This shameful assault on families across the country will no doubt lead to further separations of children from their parents and 'collateral arrests' by ICE, where individuals with no orders of deportation will be detained. This politically motivated directive is despicable and inhumane, and New York will fight it. I have asked the state's Liberty Defense Project to be on high alert to assist families in need of legal services. I encourage all New Yorkers to be familiar with their rights - especially when confronted by ICE or CBP - and anyone in need of assistance may contact the Liberty Defense Project via the New York State New Americans Hotline at 1-800-566-7636 or liberty@dos.ny.gov. As I said when the Trump raids were first announced: America's only threat is from within, and while this federal administration governs by fear and division, in New York we know that diversity is our greatest strength and we will do everything in our power to protect our immigrant communities."New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also released a statement:"In anticipation of the Trump Administration's threatened ICE raids, we are proactively reaching out to our immigrant communities to make sure they know we stand with them and are prepared to do whatever we can to protect them. Let's be clear: The Trump Administration's fear-mongering is un-American and dangerous. These raids do not make us safer; they will only make the work of local law enforcement more challenging and increase fears in our hardworking immigrant communities. Any family who needs legal representation should know there are many pro bono legal services available to them. We will be doing everything we can to highlight these resources and to make sure our immigrant communities know their rights and feel at home."The ACLU is also filing a lawsuit, arguing defendants need an opportunity to plead their case to an immigration judge before getting deported.----------