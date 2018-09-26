POLITICS

Immigrant family at risk of deportation takes sanctuary in Dobbs Ferry church

By
DOBBS FERRY, New York (WABC) --
Amid fears of deportation, a Westchester family is now living in a church in Dobbs Ferry that has offered them sanctuary.

Juan and Maria Guambana moved into South Presbyterian Church Monday afternoon along with their 8-year old daughter.

The Guambanas fled Ecuador in 1999. For more than 20 years Juan Guambana has voluntarily paid federal income taxes, started his own landscaping business and bought a house in Ossining. Their oldest son Gabriel, 24, is a DACA recipient or a "dreamer."

The Guambanas turned to a local attorney to begin the process to obtain legal status.

Instead, they say they were put at risk of deportation when the unidentified attorney advised them to leave the country voluntarily, promising it would result in the the easiest path to legal re-entry.

The family is now working with the Hudson Valley Community Coalition to reopen their immigration case.

In the meantime they say the church has welcomed them, "like family."

"This is their community, this is their nation now. It seems like a particular insult in this case that our government would come down on a family like this," South Presbyterian pastor Rev. Drew Paton said.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdacadeportationimmigrationDobbs FerryWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
Trump, at UN Security Council, accuses China of election meddling
Kavanugh accuser submits 4 affidavits backing up assault
More Politics
Top Stories
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
Suspect arrested in brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn
He pretended to be a dentist like his wife, prosecutors say
Scaffolding hanging off Midtown building, worker rescued
NYC murder suspect believed blacks should be 'exterminated'
PD: Woman kept mom's body, 'wanted to see stages of death'
Nassau officers honored for saving little boy after drowning
Bill Cosby spends 1st night in prison after sentencing
Show More
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms continue Wednesday
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape
Teacher fired after disagreeing with 'no zeros' policy
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
More News