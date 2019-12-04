Politics

In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment

Related topics:
politicsimpeachmentcongresspresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
Exclusive: LI couple recounts ambush on anniversary trip to Haiti
Neighbor's death causes electric bill mix up for NJ woman
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Clouds and cold hang around
Teen makes amazing recovery from rare polio-like illness
2 sentenced in LI crash that killed newly engaged couple
Show More
Newark sues New York City over homeless relocation program
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
NY area digs out from snowstorm, thousands without power
How much snow did you get?
More TOP STORIES News