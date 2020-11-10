2020 presidential election

International observers see no fraud in US 2020 presidential election

The Organization of American States says the Election Day was peaceful, although there were efforts to intimate poll workers as the votes were counted, and says the country's mail-in ballots were a secure system.
WASHINGTON -- International observers from the Organization of American States say they saw no instances of fraud or voting irregularities in the U.S. presidential election.

The delegation included 28 experts and observers from 13 countries who observed the election process in Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and the District of Columbia. COVID-19 prevented a broader coalition of experts.

The OAS says the Election Day was peaceful, although there were efforts to intimidate poll workers as the votes were counted, and says the country's mail-in ballots were a secure system.

The report says the OAS supports "the right of all contesting parties in an election, to seek redress before the competent legal authorities when they believe they have been wronged."

"It is critical, however, that candidates act responsibly by presenting and arguing legitimate claims before the courts, not unsubstantiated or harmful speculation in the public media," the OAS says.

See All National Results
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselection resultsvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
McConnell, Schumer to continue in Senate leadership positions
Biden defends Obamacare as SCOTUS mulls its fate
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Mets owner Steve Cohen's introductory news conference
COVID Updates: Newborns rarely catch coronavirus at hospital: Study
COVID positivity climbs on Staten Island, 'day of action' underway
NJ city enacts strict restrictions after infection rate reaches 19%
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
COVID News: NYC to launch 911 EMS mental health teams next year
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
Show More
Two 15-year-olds charged in murder of 20-year-old woman
Man caught on camera shooting at 20 cars in Rockland, police say
Vatican says it was warned of ex-Newark Archbishop's sex abuse
DWTS couples pay tribute to music icons
Gruesome discovery: 2 infants discovered dead, wrapped in paper
More TOP STORIES News