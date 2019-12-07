Politics

Iran frees Princeton grad student for US-held scientist

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 file photo, Hua Qu, the wife of detained Chinese-American Xiyue Wang, poses for a photograph with a portrait of her family in Princeton, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TEHRAN, Iran -- The U.S. and Iran have conducted a prisoner exchange.

The trade Saturday involves Chinese-American Princeton University graduate student Xiyue Wang and Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani.

"Princeton University can confirm the release of its graduate student, Xiyue Wang, from Iran. We are working with his family and the U.S. government to ensure his safe and speedy return to the United States," the university posted on Twitter.



President Trump acknowledged Wang was free in a statement from the White House, saying he "is returning to the United States."



Iran has detained dual Iranian nationals and those with Western ties in the past to be used as bargaining chips, amid heightened tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers and sanctions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprinceton boroughprinceton universityiranpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Two tourists violently attacked, tasered at subway stop
Man used knife to kill his wife, kids in New York home, police say
Knicks fire head coach David Fizdale
AccuWeather: Chilly, dry weekend
High school security guard accused of sexually assaulting student
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Show More
NYPD officer bites into razor blade in sandwich at Bon Appetit
Convicted sex offender arrested in groping on NYC subway platform
Woman finds matching wedding, engagement ring in Brooklyn
71-year-old man punched, falls down stairs in NYC robbery
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
More TOP STORIES News