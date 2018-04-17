JAMES COMEY

Trump is 'making us numb,' former FBI Director James Comey tells Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter interviewed former FBI director James Comey on Tuesday about the reaction to his book and his prime-time interview with George Stephanopoulos.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
I sat down with former FBI director James Comey to talk about the reaction to his book and his prime-time interview with George Stephanopoulos.

President Trump fired Comey last year amid the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey is promoting his book, "A Higher Loyalty," which arrived in bookstores on Tuesday.

The book, "A Higher Loyalty" by former FBI Director James Comey is displayed, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York.



I asked him his reaction to the Sean Hannity revelation in federal court that he is a client of Donald J. Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

COMEY: I don't know enough to have a reaction. I saw those headlines.
RITTER: This guy eviscerates you every night. you had no reaction?
COMEY: I've actually never watched his show. I know he eviscerates me cause I hear it second hand.
RITTER: You've never seen Sean Hannity on television?
COMEY: No, never.
RITTER: He's going to be very disappointed.
COMEY: I don't want to hurt his feelings. He's got plenty of other viewers. He doesn't need me.



