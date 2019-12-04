Politics

Jimmy Carter released from hospital after urinary tract infection treatment

AMERICUS, Ga. -- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from a hospital Wednesday after being treated for a urinary tract infection, a spokeswoman said.

Carter, 95, was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said.

"He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia," Congileo said. "He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season."

Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.

A fall last spring required him to get hip replacement surgery.

Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.

Last month, Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgeorgiajimmy carteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
40-year-old woman fatally struck by out-of-control SUV in NYC
Dozens of animals, drugs uncovered at alleged NJ cockfighting ring
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
The internet is outraged by this Peloton holiday commercial
NYC teacher arrested after allegedly kicking 12-year-old student
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
11-year-old cast as 1st black lead in NYC Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
Show More
Winner declared in New York City 'Better Bin' trash can contest
NY high school cancels 'Tarzan' production over racism complaints
Rikers guards suspended after inmate tries to hang himself
Estranged husband of missing mom in legal battle with in-laws
Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting is tonight! Here's what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News