Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 73 years of marriage

ATLANTA -- Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are marking their 73rd wedding anniversary, approaching George and Barbara Bush as the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

The Carters married July 7, 1946, in a Methodist church in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, when he was 21 and she was 18.

The Bushes wed Jan. 6, 1945. They had been married 73 years and 111 days when Barbara Bush died in April 2018.

WAGA-TV reports that on Valentine's Day this year, the Carters were caught on the "Kiss Cam" at the Atlanta Hawks game. The Carters have three sons, one daughter, eight grandsons, three granddaughters and two great-grandsons.

Carter, a Democrat, was president 1977-81. He is 94.

George H.W. Bush, a Republican, was president 1989-93. He was 94.
