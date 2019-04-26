Joe Biden 2020: Former VP to give first TV interview as candidate on 'The View,' Anita Hill calls for more than apology

Biden will appear on The View Friday, ABC announced shortly after the former vice president announced his candidacy.
Biden joins the crowded race as a frontrunner. As he is someone whose political stances are already familiar to voters, the conversation around Biden's campaign is likely to focus more heavily on his political past.
As the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991, Biden played a key role in the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Biden has recently apologized for his role in the handling of the allegations made by Anita Hill, who brought sexual harassment in the workplace into the national spotlight when she testified that Thomas made unwanted advances and lewd comments when she worked for him.
Biden said in a 2017 interview that he regrets not toning down the grilling of Hill during her hearing.
"I wish I had been able to do more for Anita Hill," he said. "I owe her an apology."
As he prepared to announce his candidacy, Biden arranged a phone call with Hill to express his regret for what she endured. Hill spoke to the New York Times about that conversation, saying she is not convinced he accepts accountability.
"I cannot be satisfied by simply saying, 'I'm sorry for what happened to you,'" she told the newspaper. "I will be satisfied when I know there is real change and real accountability and real purpose."
Hill said she is not totally against supporting Biden's candidacy, but she would not consider it until he takes full responsibility for his actions.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is questioning Biden's fitness to run, making claims that the longtime politician's intelligence has been "long in doubt."
Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019
If Biden, 76, were to secure the Democratic nomination and run against Trump, 72, either would be the oldest U.S. president ever elected.
The View airs on ABC on Friday morning. Check your local listings.
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.