JOHN MCCAIN

John McCain's funeral: Washington gathers to remember life of Arizona senator

WASHINGTON --
Washington is gathering to remember one of its own, Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died Aug. 25 at 81 after a yearlong battle with glioblastoma.

At 8:30 a.m., there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial. At 10 a.m., the national memorial service will be held in a private ceremony at Washington National Cathedral. The day will include tributes by McCain's daughter Meghan and son Jimmy, Pres. George W. Bush, Pres. Barack Obama, Sen. Joe Lieberman and Henry Kissinger.

There will be readings by his daughter Sidney, Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Sen. Lindsey Graham. Renee Fleming will perform "Danny Boy." Among the 15 pallbearers are former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Warren Beatty and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday.

Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
During John McCain's funeral, former Vice President Joe Biden reflected on losing his friends, McCain and former Sen. Ted Kennedy, and his son, Beau, all to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

