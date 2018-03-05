POLITICS

Jon Stewart, 9/11 first responders take health care fight to Capitol Hill

Jon Stewart headed to Capitol Hill in the fight to protect health care for 9/11 first responders.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) --
Former 'Daily Show' host Jon Stewart joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers and 9/11 first responders on Capitol Hill Monday to demand the Office of Management and Budget leave their health care alone.

The World Trade Center health program is overseen by the National Institute of Safety and Health.

But OMB Director Mick Mulvaney has proposed separating the program from the institute, which activists say would add an unnecessary extra layer of bureaucracy.

"I challenge him to come down here and look Sal in the face and look Terrence in the face and tell them, 'we don't really have a good reason for this, we just feel like making it much more difficult for you and your family to get the health care that you need,'" said Stewart.

The program takes care of more than 800,000 people across all 50 states.

