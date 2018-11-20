U.S. & WORLD

Judge bars US from enforcing President Donald Trump's asylum ban

EMBED </>More Videos

A federal judge in San Francisco has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants crossing the border illegally.

By NOMAAN MERCHANT
HOUSTON --
A federal judge barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation on Nov. 9 that said anyone who crossed the southern border between official ports of entry would be ineligible for asylum. As the first of several caravans of migrants have started arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump said an asylum ban was necessary to stop what he's attacked as a national security threat.

But in his ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar agreed with legal groups that immediately sued, arguing that U.S. immigration law clearly allows someone to seek asylum even if they enter the country between official ports of entry.

"Whatever the scope of the President's authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden," said Tigar, a nominee of former President Barack Obama.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately comment on the ruling, which will remain in effect for one month barring an appeal. In issuing the ban, Trump used the same powers he used last year to impose a travel ban that was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.

If enforced, the ban would potentially make it harder for thousands of people to avoid deportation. DHS estimates around 70,000 people a year claim asylum between official ports of entry. But Tigar's ruling notes that federal law says someone may seek asylum if they have arrived in the United States, "whether or not at a designated port of arrival."

"Individuals are entitled to asylum if they cross between ports of entry," said Baher Azmy, a lawyer for the Center for Constitutional Rights, which sued the government alongside the American Civil Liberties Union. "It couldn't be clearer."

Around 3,000 people from the first of the caravans have arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, across the border from San Diego, California. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday that it closed off northbound traffic for several hours at the San Ysidro crossing. It has also installed movable, wire-topped barriers, apparently to stop a potential mass rush of people.

As of Monday, 107 people detained between official crossings have sought asylum since Trump's order went into effect, according to DHS, which oversees Customs and Border Protection. Officials didn't say whether those people's cases were still progressing through other, more difficult avenues left to them after the proclamation.

DHS has said it wants asylum seekers at the southern border to appear at an official border crossing. But many border crossings such as San Ysidro already have long wait times. People are often forced to wait in shelters or outdoor camps on the Mexican side, sometimes for weeks.

ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said that some people seeking asylum cross between official ports because "they're in real danger," either in their countries of origin or in Mexico.

"We don't condone people entering between ports of entry, but Congress has made the decision that if they do, they still need to be allowed to apply for asylum," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald TrumpWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mercy Hospital shooting suspect: What we know
Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
Frustration, chaos as California wildfire recovery drags on
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work
Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in journalist's murder
Mayor unveils plan to repair 62k NYCHA apartments
Trump says 'no reason' for him to hear Khashoggi death tape
More Politics
Top Stories
Video: Man swings machete during road rage incident
Mom suing after son says teacher dragged him across classroom
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Day care owner arrested after toddlers found in street
AccuWeather: Record cold possible for Thanksgiving
Woman raped in Prospect Park South, new video of suspect
Queens jury deliberating Karina Vetrano murder case
Mercy Hospital shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed
Show More
Suspect charged in Baby Hope death in NYC dies in custody
Suspect wanted for raping woman in Bronx building
Arrest made after racist graffiti sprawled on burial ground
Security details for Thanksgiving parade, balloon event
Male human remains found in duffel bag
More News