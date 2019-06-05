Jumaane Williams among dozens arrested at rent control protest in Albany

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- New video early Wednesday morning showed New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams being arrested in Albany at a protest in support of rent control laws.Williams, who was taken into custody just outside the doors to Governor Cuomo's office, was among more than 60 people arrested.It came less than two weeks before the state law governing rent-stabilized apartments is due to expire.Activists want new legislation that protects tenants' rights.----------