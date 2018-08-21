POLITICS

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing, May 23, 2018, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (WABC) --
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty on eight counts, but the jury was undecided on the remaining 10.

Jurors made that announcement in a note Tuesday afternoon to the federal jury overseeing the trial.

The jury is in its fourth day of deliberations and had signaled earlier in the day that it was stuck on at least one count.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III encouraged jurors to continue deliberations, and suggested he was not ready to consider a partial verdict.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
