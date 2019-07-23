Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens to be laid to rest in Tuesday funeral

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5400334" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died at age 99.

WASHINGTON -- Retired Justice John Paul Stevens will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery during a private funeral planned for Tuesday.The 99-year-old former Supreme Court justice died last week in Florida. He served on the high court for nearly 35 years, retiring in 2010. Stevens served more than twice the average tenure for a justice, and was only the second to mark his 90th birthday on the high court.Stevens served in the Navy during World War II before attending law school. A graveside ceremony is expected to include Navy pallbearers and a rifle salute. The area of the cemetery where he is being buried is also the final resting place of other former justices.On Monday, five current justices and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy were present as Stevens' casket arrived at the Supreme Court. After a brief private ceremony, members of the public were allowed to file by and pay their respects.