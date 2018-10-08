POLITICS

Justice Kavanaugh set to begin hearing Supreme Court cases Tuesday

Justice Kavanaugh will begin to hear Supreme Court cases after his confirmation. (WABC)

WASHINGTON --
After a contentious confirmation battle, the Senate's vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh this weekend means the swing seat on the Supreme Court has been filled by someone Americans are still sharply divided on.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is officially is ready to sit on the Supreme Court after being confirmed by the narrowest margin in nearly 140 years.

He took the oath the same day.

Kavanaugh, a known conservative, now tips the balance of the court.

Republican Senator Susan Collins, who cast the crucial vote for Kavanaugh, told 60-Minutes she is very comfortable with her decision to support him despite the sexual assault allegations that nearly tanked his nomination.

"I would have voted no if I disbelieved Judge Kavanaugh," Sen. Collins said.

Some democrats are talking about the possibility of impeaching Kavanaugh if the party wins back the house in November.

But they're making the midterm election, which is only a month away, their main priority.

Tuesday Judge Kavanagh will begin hearing cases at the Supreme Court.

He says he plans to hire all women clerks.
