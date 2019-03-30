Politics

Kenneth Gibson, Newark's first black mayor, dies at 86

Newark Mayor Kenneth Gibson shows his confidence after voting in the mayoral elections in Newark, N.J., May 13, 1986. (AP Photo/Mike Derer)

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Former Newark mayor Ken Gibson has passed away. He was 86 years old.

Gibson was the first black mayor of a major northeast city.

He served as mayor from 1970 to 1986, taking office just three years after the deadly 1967 Newark riots.

Sen, Cory Booker tweeted his condolences.

"Newark wouldn't be where it is today without his steady stewardship. As the first African American mayor of a major city here in the Northeast, he was a big inspiration for me and countless others," his tweet read.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnewarknew jersey politics
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ commuters fear 'double tax' with NY congestion pricing
Rolling Stones postpone tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'
Bronx neighborhood on edge after more than a dozen car break-ins
Body pulled from NJ lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Couple finds hidden camera above bed at Airbnb rental
Where to find iconic 'Game of Thrones' chair in NYC
Show More
Alex Jones blames conspiracy claims on 'psychosis'
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting cars
Police search for man who robbed woman at knife-point
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married
More TOP STORIES News