Kenneth Gibson, Newark's first black mayor, dies at 86

Gibson was the first black mayor of a major northeast city.
He served as mayor from 1970 to 1986, taking office just three years after the deadly 1967 Newark riots.
Sen, Cory Booker tweeted his condolences.
"Newark wouldn't be where it is today without his steady stewardship. As the first African American mayor of a major city here in the Northeast, he was a big inspiration for me and countless others," his tweet read.
