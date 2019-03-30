Kenneth Gibson, Newark's first black mayor, dies at 86

Mayor Ken Gibson was an incredible man. Newark wouldn’t be where it is today without his steady stewardship. As the first African American mayor of a major city here in the Northeast, he was a big inspiration for me and countless others. https://t.co/cDc8O5ttXH pic.twitter.com/pYolHpaj37 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 30, 2019

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Former Newark mayor Ken Gibson has passed away. He was 86 years old.Gibson was the first black mayor of a major northeast city.He served as mayor from 1970 to 1986, taking office just three years after the deadly 1967 Newark riots.Sen, Cory Booker tweeted his condolences."Newark wouldn't be where it is today without his steady stewardship. As the first African American mayor of a major city here in the Northeast, he was a big inspiration for me and countless others," his tweet read.----------