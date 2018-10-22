As the midterm elections approach, Democrats are hoping to pick up enough seats to regain control of the House of Representatives. And one of the most closely watched races in the nation is the 11th Congressional District, which covers Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.Rep. Dan Donovan, the only Republican congressman from New York City, is facing a challenge from Democrat Max Rose.And as a migrant caravan heads towards the U.S. border, the issue of immigration has come front and center in the race.Donovan's newest online ad claims sanctuary cities protect violent gangs, but on Monday, the Rose campaign said Donovan voted to protect New York City's status as a sanctuary city and even released an old TV clip."Right before I left, I voted no on punishment for sanctuary cities," Donovan said in the clip. "New York is a sanctuary city."Donovan denied changing positions."It's not a flip flop at all," he said. "I've always been opposed to sanctuary cities."Donovan said he refused to approve a bill that would have punished police, but he says that does not translate into support for sanctuary cities."You don't come to this district here to run for congress and expect the people of Staten Island and South Brooklyn to accept you," he said. "And obviously (Rose's) support for sanctuary cities shows he's out of sync with our community."The 11th Congressional District is considered the city's most conservative. The district voted for Barack Obama twice, but in 2016, it flipped and voted for Donald Trump 54 percent to 44 percent. In this year's midterm race, it lists the 11th as leaning Republican.Rose is running as an outsider on a message that Washington has to change."People want leadership," he said. "They want someone and demand that someone is state government, the city government, the non-profit sector, the private sector and, yes, the federal government sit around a table and solve the damn problem...That should not be too hard."The latest polling gives Donovan the edge, but if a blue wave sweeps Congress in two weeks, the 11th District may play a big role in that change.----------