Bob Stefanowski, a former GE executive who pitched himself to voters as "Bob the Rebuilder," won Tuesday's Republican primary for Connecticut governor in an upset and will face a fellow wealthy businessman, Democrat Ned Lamont, in November.A political newcomer who bypassed the traditional Republican Party convention process, Stefanowski defeated the party's endorsed candidate, veteran Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, and three other Republican candidates. It was Boughton's third attempt to run for governor. The Madison businessman managed to gain early name recognition by running a series of ads, in which he pledged to fix the state's fiscal woes and eliminating the personal income tax."I've been consistent on this from day one, unlike any of my opponents," said Stefanowski, adding how he's the one to "reverse the damage Dan Malloy has done over the last eight years."Stefanowski's win sets up a likely battle this fall over the policies of Dannel P. Malloy, Connecticut's outgoing Democratic governor - who is not running for a third term - and Republican President Donald Trump, who Democratic primary winner and Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont had vowed fight.Lamont easily defeated Bridgeport mayor and ex-convict Joe Ganim in Tuesday's primary. His victory win comes 12 years after he defeated the party's then-veteran U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman in a Democratic showdown that was viewed nationally as a referendum on the war in Iraq. Lamont later lost in the general election when Lieberman ran as an independent.As in 2006, Lamont is hoping to ride a wave of national discontent among Democrats. He has promised to "save Connecticut" from the dogma of Trump and his fellow Republicans, whether it's on immigration, the weakening of environmental standards, limiting of access to abortion or scaling back of union members' rights."He's wrong. We're going to draw a line in the sand. We're fighting for Connecticut values, not Trump values, Connecticut values. We are going to be the firewall," Lamont told supporters who gathered in New Haven.Democratic Governors Association Chairman Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington state, said Lamont was the only candidate in the race for governor "who will stand up to Donald Trump when his policies hurt Connecticut."The Republican Governors Association immediately responded by accusing Lamont of being an "enabler" of Malloy, even though he ran against Malloy in the 2010 gubernatorial primary.Stefanowski clashed at times with his fellow GOP candidates, who also included former Greenwich hedge fund manager David Stemerman, former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst and Westport tech entrepreneur Steve Obsitnik. Stefanowski was criticized for not having voted for 16 years and for a short stint as a Democrat before registering again as a Republican shortly before announcing his candidacy for governor.Lamont, of Greenwich, has called for a $15-an-hour minimum wage, more funding for local education, electronic tolls for heavy trucks, and paid family and medical leave. A financially successful founder of a small cable company, Lamont contends he has both the business and people skills to bring various groups together to help solve the state's ongoing budget problems.He often speaks about being an outsider and about how the "political class" has failed taxpayers and state employees.Ganim, 58, served seven years in prison for steering city contracts as mayor from 1991 to 2003 in exchange for cash, wine, clothes and home improvements. Still, he was elected again as Bridgeport's mayor in 2015 - just five years after his release from prison. On Tuesday night, he called for party unity.The gubernatorial competitions were just two of the numerous primaries being held Tuesday, for everything from state treasurer to the state House of Representatives. The most crowded primary field in recent memory has been fueled by an unusually large number of open seats for top offices - notably Malloy is not seeking a third term - coupled with the availability of public financing for state races.U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy advanced to the November election without facing a primary election Tuesday in the Democratic party.The first-term senator from Connecticut will take on small-business owner Matthew Corey, who defeated Apple computer executive Dominic Rapini in the Republican primary.Murphy's campaign has raised about $13.5 million and still has about $8.5 million on hand, an amount that far exceeds the fundraising of his GOP rival.Murphy was first elected in 2012 and became a prominent advocate for gun control following the shooting that year at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.The 45-year-old Democrat also has gained a national reputation as an opposition voice to President Donald Trump and is frequently mentioned among possible Democratic challengers to the president in 2020.Corey, a lifelong resident of Manchester, won the Republican endorsement in May with 53 percent of the vote.The 54-year-old Navy veteran owns a window-washing business and McKinnon's Irish Pub in Hartford. He has run three unsuccessful campaigns for congress against Democratic U.S. Rep. John Larson.Corey has said he wants this race to be a referendum pitting the policies of Trump, which he supports, against those supported by Murphy.Rapini had never held public office.A former National Teacher of the Year defeated a veteran politician in the Democratic primary for a U.S. House seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, who agreed not to seek re-election amid criticism over her mishandling of a sexual harassment case in her Washington office.Wolcott educator Jahana Hayes, who won the national award in 2016, topped former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman, a two-time lieutenant governor candidate. If she wins the general election in November, Hayes, 45, will be the first black woman to win a Connecticut congressional seat.While the primary has become heated at times, Sacred Heart University Professor Gary Rose predicts things will become even hotter after the last primary vote is counted."I think for the general election, it's going to be a lot of inflammatory rhetoric out there," he said.The battle for the GOP nomination for governor has already been testy in recent days, with outside groups spending tens of thousands of dollars on TV ads and candidates clashing with one another.Only state's roughly 1.2 million registered Democrats and Republicans can participate in the primary. They represent about 57 percent of the state's electorate. Unaffiliated voters, the largest voting bloc, cannot participate in party primaries in Connecticut. Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.----------