Vote 2020: Last day to register to vote in New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you are planning to vote in New York, time is running out. Today is the registration deadline.

The deadline to register in New Jersey is October 13, and October 27 for Connecticut voters.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org

Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa hosted a town hall Thursday covering everything you need to know ahead of Election Day.

WATCH: Vote 2020 Town Hall: What to know before Election Day
Host Sade Baderinwa and a panel of experts navigate everything you need to know for the 2020 election.



