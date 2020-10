Vote 2020: Last day to register to vote in New York

EMBED >More News Videos Host Sade Baderinwa and a panel of experts navigate everything you need to know for the 2020 election.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you are planning to vote in New York, time is running out. Today is the registration deadline.The deadline to register in New Jersey is October 13, and October 27 for Connecticut voters.Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa hosted a town hall Thursday covering everything you need to know ahead of Election Day.