u.s. & world

Oklahoma lawmakers propose 'Make America Great Again' license plate design

This handout graphic shows a proposed 'Make America Great Again' license plate. (Nathan Damn/Facebook)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahomans may soon have the option to sport a "Make America Great Again" license plate, according to a new proposal from two state senators.

State Senator Nathan Dahm, who proposed the plates alongside fellow Republican Marty Quinn, shared mockups showing the plates' potential design in a Facebook post. They feature white text on a blue background with a red border and resemble President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign logo.



There's also a "Keep America Great" option to reflect Trump's 2020 slogan.

Oklahoma's legislature and governor would need to sign off on the plates before they are made available to the public, local television station KFOR reported.

As with all other special license plates available in Oklahoma, drivers would pay a $35 annual fee for the plates. Proceeds from the plates will be donated to charities offering services for veterans in Oklahoma and would not be donated directly to the Trump campaign.

The proposal does, however, state that Oklahoma's tax commission "shall be authorized to enter into a licensing agreement with the corporation or entity designated by Donald J. Trump for such purposes for any licensing fees which may be required in order to use the organization's logo or design. "
Related topics:
politicsoklahomau.s. & worldpresident donald trump
