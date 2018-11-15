HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --A Long Island town official is facing additional corruption charges, and this time, a deputy police chief was allegedly caught up in the scandal.
Hempstead Village Trustee Perry Pettus had been previously accused of shaking down Hispanic business owners, with prosecutors saying the 62-year-old allegedly threatened restaurant, bar and nightclub owners in the village to pay bogus fines or get shut down.
He allegedly solicited bribes from local restaurateurs by threatening to have summonses issued that would jeopardize their business, cabaret and liquor licenses, thereby forcing them out of business.
Pettus appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to receiving bribes and official misconduct.
Hempstead Village Deputy Police Chief Richard Holland, who was sworn in in June of 2018, was also charged with bribery and pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say Holland when a lieutenant in the Hempstead Village Police Department when he met with Pettus and sought a promotion to chief.
He allegedly gave Pettus money and was promoted.
Both were released with no bail.
The investigation is ongoing and the NCDA encourages anyone with information to contact the Public Corruption Bureau at 516-571-2100.
