POLITICS

Already-charged Long Island official accused taking bribe for police chief promotion

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say Hempstead Village Police Chief Richard Holland paid Pettus, who is already facing previous corruption charges, to be promoted.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island town official is facing additional corruption charges, and this time, a deputy police chief was allegedly caught up in the scandal.

Hempstead Village Trustee Perry Pettus had been previously accused of shaking down Hispanic business owners, with prosecutors saying the 62-year-old allegedly threatened restaurant, bar and nightclub owners in the village to pay bogus fines or get shut down.

He allegedly solicited bribes from local restaurateurs by threatening to have summonses issued that would jeopardize their business, cabaret and liquor licenses, thereby forcing them out of business.

Pettus appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to receiving bribes and official misconduct.

Hempstead Village Deputy Police Chief Richard Holland, who was sworn in in June of 2018, was also charged with bribery and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Holland when a lieutenant in the Hempstead Village Police Department when he met with Pettus and sought a promotion to chief.

He allegedly gave Pettus money and was promoted.

Both were released with no bail.

The investigation is ongoing and the NCDA encourages anyone with information to contact the Public Corruption Bureau at 516-571-2100.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscorruptionbriberyextortionpoliticsHempsteadNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in journalist's murder
Bloomberg a Democrat for life, still considering 2020 run
Rep.-elect Ocasio-Cortez joins climate change protesters in DC
Election 2018: Late midterm race results
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow totals inch higher, early dismissals
Homeless man in custody, couple charged in GoFundMe case
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Suspect on the run after man slashed in face on subway
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
After 2 thefts, Standard Hotel guests warned to lock rooms
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Death of Queens driver is 8th NYC taxi industry suicide this year
Show More
Harlem winner of $343.8M Powerball jackpot comes forward
Avenatti denies domestic violence accusations after arrest
California fire death toll continues to climb, 130 missing
More News