Politics

Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70

Linda Tripp leaves her Columbia, Maryland, home for her second appearance before the Whitewater grand jury on July 2, 1998. (Karin Cooper/Getty Images, File)

WASHINGTON -- Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by attorney Joseph Murtha. He provided no further details.

In August 1994, Tripp became a public affairs specialist at the Pentagon, where Lewinsky worked after being a White House intern. The two reportedly became friends.

Tripp made secret tapes of conversations with Lewinsky, who told her she had had an affair with Clinton. Tripp turned almost 20 hours of tapes over to Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor investigating the president, prompting the investigation that led to his impeachment.

As news broke Wednesday that Tripp was near death, Lewinsky tweeted that she hoped for her recovery "no matter the past."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbill clintonmonica lewinskyu.s. & worldwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
2 nurses die of coronavirus in Suffolk County
Cardi B, Fashion Nova donating $1 million to struggling families
'We are bending the curve,' Cuomo says after NY's deadliest day
Jobless claims report Thursday could hit 7 million or higher
African-Americans in CT twice more likely to be infected: Lamont
Queens hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
Show More
Outcry over racial data grows as coronavirus slams black Americans
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
'We're not at any plateau,' Murphy says as NJ death toll surges
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers at dozens of grocery stores
More TOP STORIES News