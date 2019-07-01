Politics

NJ's minimum wage goes up to $10 an hour from $8.85

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey's minimum wage goes up 13% to $10 an hour as part of the state's five-year phase in of a $15 hourly minimum wage.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation ratcheting up the state's $8.85 minimum wage earlier this year, and on Monday the rate climbs to $10.

It will increase to $15 over five years.



For seasonal and small business employees there is no change in the rate, which will remain at $8.85 until it climbs to $10.30 on Jan. 1.

The minimum wage for tipped workers will climb 50 cents to $2.63 on Monday.

The minimum wage for most employees will climb to $11 an hour by Jan. 1 before reaching $15 by Jan. 1, 2024.

